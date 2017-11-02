Pinnick congratulates Yahaya-Kwande

NFF President Amaju Pinnick has extended hearty congratulations to a Member of the NFF Executive Committee, Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande over the recent conferment of honorary doctorate degree of philosophy in public policy and administration on the latter by a tertiary institution in Benin Republic.

The Institute Superieur De Communication D’Organization Et De Management (ISCOM) University, Benin Republic on Saturday, 21st October 2017 conferred on Yahaya-Kwande, a ranking member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives and former Chairman of the NFF Media and Publicity Committee, a doctorate degree in public policy and administration.

“Hon. Yahaya-Kwande is fully deserving of this award. Apart from being a ranking member of the NFF Executive Committee, he is also a ranking member of the House of Representatives. His contributions on the NFF Board have been profound and germane towards the fulfilment of our vision of building a sustainable football culture for our dear country.

“He is an easy –going but highly cerebral individual with deep knowledge of public policy and administration. On behalf of the entire NFF Board and the Nigerian Football family, I congratulate Hon. Yahaya-Kwande for this feat,” Pinnick said on Thursday.

Hon. Yahaya-Kwande was also Chairman of the NFF Finance Committee and the NFF Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee.