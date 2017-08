PHOTO NEWS: Presidential Media Team Visits Buhari In London

Presidential media team visited President Muhammadu Buhari, in London on Saturday.

On the delegation led by Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, were Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity; Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media and Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.

