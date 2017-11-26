PHOTO NEWS: Faces At 3rd ECOWAS  Health Communication Specialists Meeting 

Latest News
Opening ceremony

The 3rd meeting of ECOWAS Health Communication Specialists was held from November 22-23 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. These are faces at the two-day meeting.
Anglophone, Francophone and Lusophone groups in session

WAHO DG, Dr. Xavier Crespin, permanent secretary, Burkina Faso Ministry of Health and President of our Network.

PO Communication, Moctar Traore, making a presentation

Harvey making a presentation

Mr. Mbaye Kouma, making a presentation on PPP

Francophone delegates holding group discussion

Anglophone delegates holding group discussion

Lusophone group discussion in progress

Cross-section of delegates

Cross-section of delegates

WAHO DG, Dr Xavier Crespin in group photograph with delegates after the opening ceremony on Wednesday, Nov 22, 2017.

