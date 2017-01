Associate to founder of proposed Sports University of Nigeria, Hon. Ned Nwoko, Mr. Godwin Osigbeme , Public Relations Officer of the Anioma Youth Network for Development (AYND), Christopher Oji presenting AYND patronship trophy to Nwoko at Idumuje Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State….AYND is a socio-political group advocating for radical development of communities in Anioma extraction.

Share this: WhatsApp

Email

Pinterest

Print