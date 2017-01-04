PDP workers protest, demand re-opening of party’s secretariat

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Staff on Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest in front of the national secretariat, Wadata House, Abuja.

They demanded immediate re-opening of the party’s secretariat that has been under lock and keys for months now.

Secretary of PDP Welfare Forum, Dan Ochubaiye, said “It may be recalled that no court in the country gave the order for the lock-down of the PDP National Secretariat by the Nigerian Police Force.

“We, therefore, demand the immediate and unconditional reopening of the Secretariat to allow the staffers to enter their offices for routine party activities.

“It is only fair and just for the staffers to be allowed into their legitimate offices while the Police are duty-bound to provide adequate security for them as provided in the Nigerian constitution.

“The PDP staff welfare forum while appreciating the Judiciary again appealed to them to speedily dispense justice as concerns pending PDP cases before the court in order to save our Democracy from gradually degenerating into a one party state.

“The forum frowned at the incessant petitions by a party in the case and described it as a delay tactic to subvert justice.

“The staff of the secretariat believed that the delay is only beneficial to the petitioner, who clearly is being sponsored by the (opposition) ruling party.

“The staff of the PDP National Secretariat holds the Judiciary in high esteem and believe in it to remain unbiased and dispense justice that will maintain the sanctity and independence of the rule of law and the court.

“We call on all the organs and stakeholders in the party to urgently support the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee in all ramifications.

“While commending the National Caretaker Committee for its efforts so far, the staff welfare committee commiserates with the families of its members that lost their lives during this uncertain period.

“It is the belief of staff that the demise of the staff was largely avoidable.’’