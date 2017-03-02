PDP Okays Political Solution To End Crisis

ABUJA – By Paul Efiong. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Standing Committee on Reconciliation headed by Bayelsa Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, rose from its meeting held on the 2ndof March 2017 in Abuja, announcing that political solution is the way out of the lingering crisis rocking the opposition party.

A five-point communique issued by the committee and endorsed by chairman, Seriake Dickson; vice chairman, Senator Ibrahim Mantu and Secretary, Senator Joshua Lidani, reads:

1.That a political solution is the best option for the protracted crises in the party.

2. Endorses the resolution of the meeting between the former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR and PDP State Governors in this regard without prejudice to the ongoing judicial processes.

3. That as part of this process, it is imperative that an early convention within the second quarter of 2017 should be held in Abuja which therefore should be all inclusive and where new national officials of the party will be freely, fairly and transparently elected.

4. In furtherance of this, the reconciliation committee shall embark on extensive consultations with all stakeholders with a view of building confidence and necessary consensus toward the Unity Convention

5. The committee appeals to all party leaders, and members of our great party to exercise restraint and focus on the loyalty to and the overall interest of the party.

Prompt News reports that presently, Ali Modu-Sheriff is the authentic national chairman of the party in the eyes of the law.

The Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee has however vowed to challenge the Appellate Court judgement recognising Sheriff at the Supreme Court.

In pursuant of political solution, former President Goodluck Jonathan has been meeting with stakeholders.

He recently met with both factions and the PDP Governors.