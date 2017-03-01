PDP Govs In Search Of Political Solution To Crisis, Meet Jonathan

ABUJA – By Olusegun Lawrence. Governors elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were guests of former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday as they seek political solution to the leadership crisis rocking the Party.

The meeting which started in the evening in the Maitama office of the former President, ended late in the night.

Prompt News reports that the Ali Modu Sheriff’s faction and the Ahmed Makarfi-led faction are in court fighting for the control of the Party.

Ali Modu Sheriff is currently the authentic national chairman of the party in the eyes of the law.

But, the Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee has vowed to challenge the Appellate Court’s decision at the Supreme Court.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, who doubles as the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum said, “It is my pleasure to tell you that we are here at the instance of the former President. He is genuinely concerned by what is going on in the party. And he thought that an interactive session with the governors would go a long way to douse the tension.

“One, we want to assure all our supporters that we believe in this party. We believe in the success of this party. We want to appeal to everybody to be wary of making statements that could further worsen the situation.

“Rather we should make complimentary statements that can enhance the party the more. Again, we know that there are so many matters before the court. But we believe that a political solution will go a long way to solve this matter.”

Others governors at the meeting were Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Darius Ishaku (Taraba); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Ben Ayade (Cross River); and Ipalibo Baligo (Deputy Governor of Rivers State).