PDP: Emerging Leaders Move To Reposition Party

As the PDP comes back into limelight the possible emerging leaders in the PDP have been identified by young members of the party, find below an Ideological belief and code they intend to abide by.

They released a statement signed by the general secretary Andrew Enatohwen as listed below:

We are the emerging Youth!

We know how and what will make our Party great again!

We pledge to live right, act right and speak right!

We know the minds of the Nigerian Youth

We have the key to unlock their hearts for our Party

We speak our minds and hope that you listen

We have the passion and zeal to lift us high and seek your counsel to keep us clean

We are here to do all things right and well so help us God.

Our Ideologies:

1. The only true and sustainable prosperity is shared prosperity-Joseph E. Stiglitz

2. Leadership is not about the next election, it’s about the next generation- Simon Sinek

2.There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe nor politic nor popular, but he must take it because his conscience tells him it is right.-John F. Kennedy

3. A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way-John C. Maxwell

4. Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty-John F. Kennedy

5. There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure-

6. Never ever be afraid to do what’s right, especially if the well-being of a person or animal is at stake. Society’s punishments are small compared to the wounds we inflict on our soul when we look the other way.”

7.The duty of youth is to challenge

8. I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion- Alexander the Great

9. Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

11.The quality of a leader is reflected in the standards they set for themselves-Ray Kroc

12. It is better to lead from behind and to put others in front, especially when you celebrate victory when nice things occur. You take the front line when there is danger. Then people will appreciate your leadership- Nelson Mandela.

Notable names include , Segun Sowumni, Obianuju Ugoko, Anthony Ehilebo, Umar Nasko, Austin Okhai, Adai Edwin,Mustapha Hendry, Andrew Enatohem,Demola Olarewaju, Henry Shield and Ndi Kato