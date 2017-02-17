PDP Crisis: Sheriff Floors Makarfi At Appeal Court

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caretaker committee led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has been declared illegal by a Federal Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Reading the judgment by two of the three Judges on the appeal panel, Justice B. A Sanga, ruled that due process was not followed when the party dissolved the Ali Modu-Sheriff-led faction of the PDP.

Consequently, the appeal court set aside the judgement of the High Court which ruled in favour of the Makarfi-led faction.

Interestingly, the third Judge on the panel, Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua, gave a dissenting judgement, ruling in favour of the Ahmed Markarfi-led caretaker committee.

Prompt News recalls that at the PDP national convention held in Port Harcourt in 2016, the Sheriff’s faction was dissolved prompting court action by the latter challenging the dissolution.

The PDP chieftains and stakeholders have made concerted efforts to reconcile the two factions with a view to moving the party forward but to no avail.

Late last year, both Makarfi and Sheriff met at the PDP Wadata House in Abuja, announcing reconciliation which is yet to materialize.