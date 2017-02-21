PDP Court Ruling: No Victor, No Vanquished – Prof Ladipo

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Wale Ladipo, has declared that the February 17th judgement of the Port-Harcourt Appeal Court on the party’s leadership tussle is “a case of No Victor, No Vanquished.”

He made this assertion while addressing party faithfuls and leaders at the Ife-East Local Government of Osun State, few hours after the Friday Judgement was delivered.

The National Secretary stated that “the PDP is one big, indivisible family where, as human beings,we may disagree only to agree on organizational issues”

According to him, “It is only among angels that you don’t have squabbles”, adding “of course,we are not angels”.

Prof. Ladipo noted that the PDP as a political party has once again proved to Nigerians and the international community that “the party is a law abiding political entity and that anarchy and impunity has no place within the PDP”

Prof Ladipo, a professor of Nuclear Chemistry, also used the opportunity to commend “the Judiciary for living up to its mandate of dispensing justice within the ambit of the law,with fear of God and with service as the last hope of the common man”

He prayed that God would continue to uphold judicial officials in their humanitarian task.

The National Secretary explained that the PDP under the leadership of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has a mandate to return the party to the people in conformity with the party constitution among other things.

He therefore implored party faithfuls and leaders across board,to earnestly get back to work and listen to the clarion call of ensuring that PDP reclaim the mandate of steering the socio-economic and political affairs of Nigeria at all levels of governance,through the the polls.

He admonished all PDP members to embark on genuine reconciliation of all aggrieved members of the party,warning that “this is not the time for vegeance,revenge and trivialities” even as he expressed deep-seated appreciation to all PDP leaders and members,for standing by the leadership of Sen.AliModu Sheriff, throughthe thick and thin of the political impasse.

In an equivocal terms,Ladipo said what played out at the Port-Harcourt Appeal Court cannot be said to be a judgement per se,but a crystal clear explanation of what “ought to be”and what “not ought to be”,as captured in the party constituition, which is supreme and sancrosanct as the grand norms of the party.

The PDP National Secretary finally assured all party faithfuls and leaders that,by the grace of God,PDP would form the government of Osun State,through the polls,come 2018.

Present at the event are the PDP Senatorial Chairman for Ife/Ijesha Senatorial,District,Barr.Wale Ojo(OJO-POWER),PDP Local Government Chairmen of Ife-East,(Hon.Durojaye Isaac);Ife-North(Dauda Shittu),and Ife-South(Com.Joel).

Notable elders and leaders also present include,Elder Layi Falaju,Alh.Razak Atitebi,Hon.Kola Adewusi,Hon.Jimoh Adetoro,Osun State House of Assembly Minority Leader,Hon.Akinwole Safiriyu Akinwale(OMILAJ),among others.