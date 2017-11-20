Oyo SWAN Week: Oyelade donates giant trophies

IBADAN – As preparations hot up for this year’s edition of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) oyo state chapter sports and awards nite, Alhaji Oyelade Taofeek Tayo, Chief Executive Officer,TAO VICK Favours Investment has donated trophies for the competition.

Oyelade while speaking during OYO SWAN’s visit to his outlet said his love for sports and youth development endeared him to the association which prompted his decision to donate trophies for members to compete for among media houses in the state.

The donor, who urged sports writers in the state to maintain the high level of sports reportage and ensure the competition is of high standard as he will be personally on ground to witness some of the matches.

Chairman, OYO SWAN, Niyi Alebiosu who led other committee members on the visit thanked Oyelade for his kind gesture and assured him of free and fair competitions.

”We hereby express our profound gratitude for your kind gestures because with the donation of these giants trophies the competition will be more competitive, ”he assured.

OYO SWAN’s Five-a-Side competition will hold from 11 to 15 December at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba while the awards nite holds at the Wallan Hall of Drovans hotel, Ring Road Ibadan.