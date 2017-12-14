Oyo SWAN Week 2017: Football Semi Finalists Emerge

IBR maintain 100 percent record to lead way for semi final berth of the Oyo SWAN 2017 football championship.

The team picked nine maximum points scoring 12 goals and conceding Just one goal to lead group A.

BCOS bounced back after losing their first game, winning the remaining two games to place second behind group leader IBR in group A.

Group B produced Inspiration FM and Tribune. While it was not difficult for Inspiration to book a place in the last four of the Gara Gombe sponsored 5 aside.

Tribune had to rely on mother luck after losing their last game 2-1 to Aghoc and hoping that inspiration who only needed a draw in the last game will beat correspondent who also stand a chance to make it through if they savage points in their last match.

Inspiration how ever scored in each half that gave Niyi Alebiosu boys the second ticket of group B.

The semi final pairing will see IBR and Tribune slug it out in the first semi slated for 10am and the second semi will be between Inspiration and BCOS.

All matches to be played at the mainbow of Adamasingba stadium