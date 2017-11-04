Oyo PDP: Two Chairmen Emerge From Parallel Congresses

IBADAN – Mr Jacob Ayetoro and Mr Omokunmi Mustapha, on Saturday, emerged as state chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo from two parallel congresses held in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that leaders of the two factions of the party in the state met for several hours in an effort to hold single Congress to produce state executive officers.

The two factions later opted for separate congresses due to their inability to reconcile their differences to form an inclusive state executive.

The faction of Mulikat Adeola Akande former House of Reps leader, Mr Hosea Agboola – former Senate deputy whip and Seyi Makinde held their congress at Baptist Secondary School, Oke Ado, where 750 delegates were accredited and elected Mr Jacob Adetoro as the State PDP chairman.

Other state officers that were elected unopposed at the Oke Ado venue were Mr Segun Ogunlade as the vice chairman and Mr Wasiu Adeleke became the state secretary of the party.

Adetoro, in his acceptance speech promised to pacify all agrieved members and work towards the development of the party.

He further called on all party faithful to support the new executive so as to take over the state’s administration comes 2019.

The second faction led by the former governor of Oyo state, Sen. Rashidi Ladoja and the former FCT minister, Ms Jumoke Akinjide, held their congress at the Watershed Event Centre along old Ife road, Ibadan.

The Ladoja led congress that produced Mustapha was witnessed by the former governor of Cross Rivers, who represented the PDP National Congress Committee.

Among other elected executive were Wasiu Emiola (Secretary), Wulemot Wunmi (Woman Leader), Mr Kola Adeoye (Youth Leader), Adekunle Yusuff (Organising Secretary) and Akeem Olatunji (Publicity Secretary).

In attendance at the Watershed congress were Chief Jumoke Akinjide, a former Minister of State for FCT, Alhaji Hamid Gbadomosi, a former Deputy Governor and Chief Sharafadeen Alli, former Secretary to the State Government.

Others are Elder Wole Oyelese, former Minister of Special Duties, Sen. Ayoade Adeseun, Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin, Sen. Gbenga Babalola, Hon. Ajibola Muraina, Chief Bayo Lawal and Chief Saka Balogun.

Col. Tunde Akogun (rtd), the Chairman, Oyo State PDP Caretaker Committee in his address stated that the party was not interested in losing any of its members.

Akogun said that he does not consider anyone, who was not present at the congress as a loser, adding they might be too timid to be there.

“We have to do all that must be done here. This is why we have the Congress committee led by Liyel Imoke from the National headquarters here,’’ he said.

In his acceptance speech, Mustapha thanked all members for giving him the mandate, promising that there would no leader or servant during his tenure.

“We have learnt our lessons. PDP in Oyo State broke into four parties and APC with only 32 per cent of the total electorate is ruling us now.

“Never in the history of Oyo State will such a thing happen again. 2019 is very near and we will surely bounce back to power In sha Allah,’’ he said.(NAN)