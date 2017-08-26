Oyo Govt Appoints 21 New Obas For Ibadan

IBADAN – Oyo State Government on Friday issued letters of conferment of Obaship on 21 chiefs in Ibadan, just as it announced that their coronation will hold tomorrow, August 27, 2017 at Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

The government explained that its decision was in line with the provisions of the recently amended 1959 Declaration of Olubadan and other related chieftaincies in Ibadanland as well as the government White Paper as conveyed in Government Gazette No 14, Notice 27 Vol. 42 of 23rd August 2017 and Gazette No. 15 Notice 28 Vol. 42 of August 24, 2017 respectively.

The government stated that the governor of the State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, exercised his powers as conferred on him by section 28(i) Cap. Vol 1 of the Chiefs Law of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000 and the amended 1959 declaration.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Olalekan Alli, who presented the letters at the House of Chiefs, explained that Eight High Chiefs were given letters elevating them to Obaship and changing their titles to “His Royal Majesty” while 13 Baales were elevated to “His Royal Highness”, noting that 9 vacant Baale stools were not conferred but their positions are now recognized as Obas.

Mr. Alli said that High Chief Senator Lekan Balogun, Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland; Osi Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, High Chief Eddy Oyewole, Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland; High Chief Akinloye Owolabi Olakuleyin, the Balogun of Ibadanland; High Chief Tajudeen A. Ajibola, Osi Balogun of Ibadaland; High Chief Latifu Gbadamosi Adebimpe, Asipa Balogun of Ibadanland; High Chief Dr Kolawole Adegbola, Ekarun Blaogun of Ibadanland; High Chief Abiodun Kola-Daisi, Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland and High Chief S. Amidu Ajibade, Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadanland will now be addressed as Royal Majesties while the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji remains the Imperial Majesty with no disruption or amendment to the traditional Olubadan Chieftaincy ascendancy system or structure.

He stated that Chief Lasisi Akano, Onijaye of Ijaye; Chief Ismaila Olasunkanmi, Oniroko of Iroko, Chief Moses Olasunkanmi, Onikereku of Ikereku; Chiief Mudasiru Omodele Adebayo, Baale Olodo; Chief Victor Sunday Okunola, Elegbeda of Egbeda; Alhaji Wahab Olabamiji Okedina, Baale Okelade-Okin; Chief Olabamiji Ahmed Thomas, Alakufo of Akufo; Chief Gbolagade Muritala Babalola, Onido of Ido; Chief Dauda Omotoso, Baale Awotan; Chief Tiamiyu Labiyi Ladipo, Baale of Abanla and Chief James Oladipo Obisesan, Baalr Akanran were conferred with His Royal Highness status.

Speaking on behalf of the new Obas, Oba Lekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland thanked the Oyo State Government and Governor Abiola Ajimobi for answering the call of the people to review the Olubadan chieftaincy declaration of 1959, stressing that the new development is God ordained.

Ladoja reacts

Reacting to the decision, a former governor of the state and one of the new obas, Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, said the state government acted in contempt of court, saying “they are aware I have dragged them to court over the review and any decision that is based on the review will be set aside by the court.”

Nigerian Tribune