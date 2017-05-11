Oyeyemi charges Commanding Officers on purposeful leadership

The Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has charged Unit Commanders from across the commands of the federation to provide purposeful leadership in their commands for the stability of the Corps.

He stated this on Monday while declaring open the first quarter review of the 2017 Management/Commanding Officers Strategic Session at the Corps Academy, Udi, Enugu state.

According to FRSC’s Head, Media Relations and Strategy, Bisi Kazeem, Oyeyemi commended staff of the Corps for sustaining high level of commitment to service delivery as evidenced by the excellent performances displayed during the last Christmas and new year special end of year patrol. He noted that despite the challenges, members of the Corps performed well and appealed for sustained commitment, saying road safety is a shared responsibility.

He challenged those holding leadership positions to be prepared to make sacrifices and provide qualitative leadership by inspiring the subordinate staff serving with them. The Corps Marshal spoke extensively on issues of personal integrity and corporate image of the Corps, enjoining the officers to build the spirits of trust and public confidence in upholding the positive image of the Corps.

On logistics support, the Corps Marshal commended the present administration for its enormous moral and logistics support to the Corps, promising hat his management will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the Corps reciprocates the kind gesture of government through improved service delivery. He called on the Unit Commanders to be open in sharing experiences of their different commands and contribute ideas that could lead to improvements in the administrative and operational activities of the Corps and meeting the set targets in the remaining quarters of the year.

On the enforcement of the speed limiters, the Corps Marshal expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance by commercial operators ,noting that most of the relevant transport unions in the country have keyed into the policy. He restated the commitment of the Corps to sustained enforcement, as according to him, speeding has been identified as one of the most dominant factors responsible for road traffic crashes. This he said, must be tackled effectively through non compromising enforcement.

On the last closure of Abuja airport and diversion of air travelers to Kaduna airport, the FRSC boss noted that the operations carried out by the Corps to ensure safety of the Abuja-Kaduna road within the period was quite successful. He disclosed that as part of the mitigating measures against road carnage within the period, the Corps established 9 additional outposts, provided tow trucks and ambulance points which led to a successful outing with less cases of crashes,obstructions and achieving effective traffic management that resulted in positive outcome.

He stressed that with the level of facilities made available to cover the Abuja-kaduna highway, the corridor remains the best example of how the nation’s highways should be properly provided with facilities. He added that while the facilities would remain at their present locations even after reopening of the Abuja airport, efforts would be made to reciprocate such facilities on other corridors in the country for maximum coverage of the highways.

On indiscipline among some personnel of the Corps, Oyeyemi condemned all forms of indiscipline, vowing that any staff that violates the disciplinary codes of the FRSC would not go unpunished. He urged commanding officers to take appropriate measures to always bring violators to book with a view to ensuring that disciplinary standards of the Corps are maintained by staff at all times.

The 2017 1st quarter Commanding IOfficers strategy session is a platform which members of the Management are expected to use to review the Corps strategic goals set for the year towards ensuring improved results in road safety management and administration. The Zonal Commanding Officers and Sector Commanders from across the 12.Zones and 36 states of the federation including FCT are expected to join the session on Tuesday for comprehensive review.