Osun YSFON Executive Committee Inaugurated

The executive committee of the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria, YSFON, Osun State chapter has been inaugurated with a business tycoon and a proprietor of Rovet Football Club of Iwo, Otunba Waliyu Adebayo, as the chairman of the 10-man committee.

Other members of the executive committee are; Adeyemi Serano, Israel Kolawole, Rotimi Dunmoye, Olabiyi Abimbola, Adeleke Adediran, Mrs.Ponle, Tony Boade, Femi ilori, Dauda Abimbola.

Speaking at the event attended by stakeholders in sports sector, Adebayo, who described grassroots as veritable platform for discovering hidden talents called on Sports Managers to develop comprehensive youth identification and enlistment program that will help provide the needed athletes for the nation’s sports federation.

The astute administrator noticed that many sports loving Nigerian youths are unable to engage themselves in sporting activities of their choice due to lack of facilities, added that most private and public schools in the country lack the facilities and personnel to introduce the youth to sports, while many of the public and private schools had lost their sports pitches to the so called development projects.

Adebayo advocated a revisit of the period where inter-school-inter-state football competitions and principal cups across the country be resuscitated to discover and nurture new stars for the national teams, said efforts should be geared towards reviving the interest and sponsorship of competitions by corporate organizations.

The Osun YSFON boss, urged government at all levels to focus more on youth development, education and infrastructural development, promised to face head-long of problems militating against the activities of YSFON in Osun state.

Earlier in his address, the national Secretary of YSFON, Patrick Okpavuerhe charged the new executive committee members to rise up to its challenge by organizing various sporting competitions in order to discover hidden talents which abounds within the nooks and crannies of the state.

He called on government to collaborate in the area of support and sponsorship.