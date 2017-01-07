Osun United appoints Duke Udi as Chief Coach

Nigeria National League side, Osun United Football Club has appointed former Super Eagles and Shooting Stars Sports Club midfielder, Duke Udi, as its new Chief Coach with immediate effect.

The club’s management according to their Media Manager, Tunde Shamsudeen, approved Udi appointment at its Board Meeting on Thursday.

Shamsudeen said Udi will be unveil to the public on Tuesday January 10, 2017 at the Exco Chamber of the State Government of Osun Secretariat (White House) by the state Chief of Staff, Gboyega Oyetola, and the club chairman, Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi, by 12noon.

The 41-year-old former Giwa FC and Rangers International Football Club coach has been saddled with a task of getting the team to the Nigeria Professional Football League at the end of the 2016/2017 NNL season.

Udi will start work immediately after the unveiling ceremony while Bayo Adesina, Kazeem Oseni, Ajayi Obe, were named assistants and Tunji Baruwa, will serves as the goalkeeper trainer.