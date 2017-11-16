Osun Seals Dangote Quarry Over N1.5bn Tax Default

The Osun Board of Internal Revenue Service, OIRS Thursday sealed a Dangote Quarry located at Ajebandele, Ayedaade local government area of the state.

The tax enforcement team which was led by the Special Adviser to Governor Rauf Aregbesola on Tax and Revenue Matters, Barr. Gbenga Akano and the officials of Osun Internal Revenue Service arrived at the quarry as early as 6:30am, sealing the entrance to the site.

The Dangote quarry is said to have defaulted in tax to the tune of N1.5bn according to documents seen by this newspaper.

It was gathered that the company has been allegedly evading tax since it started operation on the land many years ago.

Explaining what transpired, Akano said the company was owing about N1.5 billion tax.

According to Akano, several letters have been written to the company but yielded no result.

Meanwhile, some private local security operatives suspected to be members of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) attacked the tax enforcement team led by Barr. Gbenga Akano. Akano said the team had gone to the quarry but was initially prevented by the suspected OPC members, numbering about 30 men.

He added that the private security operatives allegedly shot at the officials of the IRS, seized their phones and gadgets and harassed them.

He said the officials phones and gadgets were seized and they were harassed by the OPC. However, a detachment of policemen from the Osun State Command brought everything under control.