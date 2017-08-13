Osun Lawmaker charges youths on nation building

OSOGBO – As Nigeria joins the global world to mark the International Youths

Day, a member of Osun State House of Assembly, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has urged Nigerian youths to engage in activities that would promote peace, progress and unity of the country.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo, capital of Osun State on the commemoration of the 2017 International Youth Day, Oyintiloye

described the youths as vital factor in attaining growth and development.

He said the challenges confronting the nation require urgent solution,

stressing that the unity of the country should not be negotiated.

He called on the Youths to avoid utterances, actions and activities

capable of building tension and lead the country to crisis.

He said the agitation by some group of youths on the secession of some States from Nigeria was unnecessary, adding that youths should work towards a united Nigeria.

Oyintiloye who is representing Obokun State Constituency on the

platform of the All Progressives Congress urged the youths not to

dissipate their energy on issues capable of causing disunity in the

country.

The lawmaker said that political space has room for active

participation of youths and urged them to take advantage of this

opportunity and generate out of the box idea for positive growth.

He described the latest constitution amendment especially the aspect that lowers the entry age of Nigerians to elective political office as a step in the right direction

Oyintiloye who is the Chairman of House Committee on Information and Strategy said the rate of youths unemployment in the country was alarming and urged government at all levels to tackle youth unemployment in the country by making job creation a priority.