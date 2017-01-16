Osun CSO condemns Ajimobi over face-off with LAUTECH students

An Osun State based Civil Society Organization (CSO), the Civil Societies Coalition for the Emancipation of Osun State (CSCEOS) has strongly condemned the way and manner in which the Oyo State Governor,

Mr. Abiola Ajimobi handled the recent peaceful protest of the Students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH),Ogbomoso jointly owned by Oyo and Osun states over closure of the citadel of learning for period of eight months.

The group, however, called for immediate re-opening of the institution without further delaying, condemning the nonchalant attitude of the Osun State governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola and his Oyo State counterpart, Mr. Abiola Ajimobi, on the plight of the affected Students who have been at home for the past eight(8) months as a result of illegal closure of the institution.

In a statement issued and signed by the group’s Chairman, Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman which a copy was made available to Journalists on Monday on the reactions that trailed the attitude of Governor Ajimobi while addressing the protesting Students, maintained that the governor displayed the executive recklessness, tyranny and arrogance, adding that the attitude of Ajimobi was unbecoming of a responsive and responsible leader.

The statement further stressed that the illegal closure of the Institution owned by two Sates in the last eight months, shown the leadership failure in two States presently, advising the two State

governments to stop the abracadabra of assuming “Constituted Authority” by doing the needful of re-opening of the institution in the interest and future of the affected Students.

It described the action of Mr. Ajimobi as unconstitutional, undemocratic, ungodly, satanic, anathema, abomination and crime against God and humanity, saying that the power in a democratic era belongs to the people and Governor Ajimobi should stop displaying of love for power while failing in his responsibility as a leader.

It then saluted the courage of the Students of LAUTECH, Ogbomoso for setting out to fight for their right and future, advised the affected Students to be law abiding in the cause of their agitation to pressurize for their home demand, noting that the Students were guided by the Constitutional provisions in a constitutional democracy like ours.

It therefore, urged the two owners’ governors to be guided by the spirit of fairness and justice and stop behaving as if they were above the law of the land, advising them to look for way of re-opening of the institution in no distance time.