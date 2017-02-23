Osinbajo Writes NASS, Seeks Approval For $500m Eurobond

By Olusegun Lawrence

Nigerian Government is seeking approval from parliament for the issuance of $500 million Eurobond to address the deficit in the 2016 budget.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has therefore written to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara for approval.

The government is encouraged to take again go to the international market following the recent issuance of $1billion Eurobond, which was well oversubscribed.

According to Osinbajo, the issuance of the Eurobond is billed to hold between February and March 2017, subject to market conditions.

The letter reads in part, “The Speaker may wish to refer to Line Items 229 and 244 of the Federal Government of Nigeria Appropriation Act, which provided for a Deficit of N2,204.742 billion and New Borrowings of N1,818.675 billion, respectively.

“The Act also provided for domestic borrowing of N1.182.769 trillion and external borrowing of N635.877 billion in Line Items 245 and 246 respectively.

“You may also wish to note that while the approved domestic borrowing has been fully incurred, the N635.877 billion for external borrowing has not been fully accessed.

“The external borrowings incurred to date consist of $600 million from the African Development Bank and $1 billion Eurobond from the International Capital Market (ICM) only.

“Thus based on the 2016 Appropriation and applying the average exchange rate, there is headroom to access further international funds.

” It is important to note that the previous issuances of $500 million, $1 billion (consisting of two tranches of $500 million) and $1 billion in January 2011, July 2013 and February 2017, respectively, were issued at coupons of 6.75 per cent, 5.125 per cent, 6.375 per cent and 7.875 per cent based on the prevailing market conditions.

“Your timely response would be most appreciated in order to facilitate the prompt completion of the Eurobond Issuance”.