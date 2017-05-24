Osinbajo Salutes Edwin Clark At 90

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has warmly felicitated with former Federal Commissioner of Information and elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark on his 90th birthday, May 25th, 2017.

Professor Osinbajo joins family members, friends, colleagues and the entire Ijaw nation in commemorating the milestone in the life of the nationalist, whose life reflects our collective and continuous efforts towards building a great nation.

Acting President Osinbajo commends Clark’s unwavering patriotism and relentless pursuit of the unity of the country, particularly his maturity in speaking for the good of all Nigerians, promoting the South-South quest for a new developmental vision and supporting the cause of the poor and vulnerable.

The Acting President extols the personal sacrifices and diplomatic shuttles of the great Nigerian leader, who worked relentlessly for the birth and sustenance of ECOWAS.

He assures the nonagenarian that his labour of love for the South-South and the progress of the country will be remembered by many generations to come.

He prays that the almighty God will grant the elder statesman longer life, good health and that as his days are so shall his wisdom, strength and favour be, a statement by Media Aide, Laolu Akande stated.

Share this: WhatsApp

Email

Pinterest

Print

