Osinbajo Okays Redeployment of Perm Secs

Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the redeployment of some Federal Permanent Secretaries.

They are Dr.  Shehu Ahmed, permanent secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development now moved to Ministry of Environment.
Also redeployed is Dr.  Bukar Hassan, moved from the Ministry of Environment to Agriculture and Rural Development.
This is contained in a circular issued to that effect and signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita.
The circular also directed that the processes for handing and taking over should be completed on or before Friday, 10th March, 2017.
