Osinbajo Justifies Withholding of Assent to 4 Bills

By Olusegun Lawrence. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has justified his decision to withhold assent to four Bills passed by the National Assembly.

In a letter to the Senate dated February 7, Osinbajo stated:

On Dangerous Drugs Bill 2016: “The rationale for withholding assent to the bill are the concerns regarding certain words and phrases utilised in the draft bill that may be inconsistent with the principal Act (for example section 6 of the bill with Section 21 of the principal Act) and the spirit behind the proposed amendments.”

On the Agriculture Credit Guarantee Scheme‎: “The reasons for withholding assent to the bill are the concerns surrounding board composition, funding arrangement, limitation of liability of funds, and proposals to increase levels uncollateralised loans from N5,000 to N250,000.”

On the Currency conversion bill: “The rationale for withholding assent to the bill is the concern regarding modalities for the communication of asset forfeiture orders.”

On the National Lottery Bill: There exists pending legal challenges to the competence of the National Assembly to legislate on the subject matter‎.

Reacting to the decision of the Acting President, Senator Dino Melaye, kicked saying going by the 1999 Constitution, the Acting President and indeed the executive do not have the powers to reject bills passed by the National Assembly.

He posited that “The role of the executive is to carry out their traditional role by signing any bill passed by the National Assembly.”

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki however, doused tension when he said the legal department of National Assembly would look into the matter before knowing the next line of action.