Osinbajo In Gbaramatu, Says Niger Delta Needs Special Attention

By Okiemute Okpomor In a determined bid by the Nigerian Government to sort the issue of resurgence of militancy in the Niger Delta region that has led to dwindling revenue from oil production, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, visited Oporoza, headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom, home of Chief Government Ekpemupolo a.k.a Tompolo in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta state on a facts-finding mission.

Professor Osibanjo, who was accompanied on the visit by Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State and Dr. Ibe Emmanuel Kachikwu, Minister of State (Petroleum) said people of the Niger Delta region have a genuine need as special economic zone that needs special developmental attention.

The Vice President disclosed that the issue of development of the Niger Delta region was not a responsibility that only the federal government could tackle, noting that other stakeholders like the State Government, intervention agencies like the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), oil companies, local government among others must partner with government to solve the region’s question.

While saying that he came with a message of hope that the people of the region must prepare for a great future which must begin now, Prof. Osibanjo said that to prepare for this great future, “number one, we must recognize the environmental and terrain challenges of the Niger Delta, we must also recognise that the Niger Delta is a special economic zone for this nation and so we must treat it as a special development zone.”

According to him, “I agree that it must be treated as a special development zone. But what does it mean in practical terms? It means that the federal government, the state governments, the National Assembly representatives, alongside the NDDC and the civil society representatives of the Niger Delta people must sit together and develop a plan and funding arrangement for rapid development. There is no excuse for not planning together, the federal government alone cannot solve the problems of the Niger Delta, it is impossible for the federal government alone, but we can, sitting with the state governors from this region, National Assembly members and civil society organisations, plan for this special development zone and make sure that we carry it out and deliver on the promises that we have made to the people.”

Speaking on Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) led by Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, Ijaw national leader and HRM Alfred Diete-Spiff, Prof. Osibanjo had this to say, “the states must also be prepared to devote

substantial budget to this special project. The PANDEF has submitted a concise list of 16 dialogue issues that will be extremely helpful in ascertaining the key development priorities. That PANDEF document is

an important working document, it’s a document around which we can plan”.

In his speech, Dr. Ibe Emmanuel Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum stressed the need for the people of the region to look into the tourism potentials of the region and start tapping it for the development of the area.

Also speaking, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State described the visit of the vice president as both a game changer and confidence building process in the relationship between people of the

region and the federal government, he called on the people to create the enabling environment for development to thrive.

He expressed the confidence that the visit would yield a lot of positive fruits and development in the future, he emphasized the need for the people to give peace a chance for the region to develop.

In his comments, Com. Udengs Eradiri, National President, Ijaw Youths Congress (IYC)disclosed that the people of the region were willing to work with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, but pleaded that the federal government should stop the persecution of Ijaw leaders and release all those already arrested.

Earlier, in a welcome address, Chief Godspower Gbenakama, the Ibe-benemowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom and Spokesman of the Kingdom disclosed that the people of Gbaramatu Kingdom wish to adopt the demand for fiscal federalism voiced over the years and included in the

list of demands by PANDEF during its November 1, 2016 engagement with the FG in Abuja

According to Chief Gbenakama, “we believe that the continued military occupation, invasions and unwarranted harassments give a lie to FG commitment to the dialogue option. we hold that dialogue will consequently address issues of agitation in the region and take the wind out of the sail of elements that have breached critical national oil assets thereby contributing to our present national economic

recession. We think that deployment of military troops under cover of oil installations protection is a manifestation of “system (FG) failure” to use God-given resources to develop the owners who, over

the decades, were not known to vandalize them. In any case, the entire Niger Delta region has embraced dialogue as symbolized by mandates for dialogue given to the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) who could pan out a way where the people would be involved in protecting the oil resources that also benefits them. It is therefore our appeal and hope that your visit today will pave way for demilitarization of the area for genuine and result-oriented dialogue. Dialogue under military occupation and harassments is dialogue in chains.”

The Spokesman of Gbaramatu Kingdom spoke further, “Your Excellency, we cannot be exhaustive here on issues but please be assured that the people of Gbaramatu kingdom are ready for dialogue that will change our status from a perpetually hunted people. We are ready for dialogue that will take us away from the backwaters of underdevelopment to physical advancement and education that will increase our value.

We are set for the dialogue that will enable us partner with the Federal Government in peace-building and security in the Niger Delta and the Nigerian nation. We feel sure that the entire Niger Delta shares our commitment to dialogue. It is therefore our prayer that following your visit today, the Federal Government should set up its own dialogue committee to deepen its engagement processes in the Niger Delta and usher in enduring peace and reconciliation of Gbaramatu Kingdom and the Niger Delta to the Nigerian nation. ”

The vice president, who visited the temporary site of proposed Nigerian Maritime University in Kurutie after addressing the huge crowd that came to welcome him, later left Gbaramatu Kingdom to Warri,

where he paid a courtesy call on the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Ikenwoli.

Among the dignitaries at the Oporoza event were the Delta state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Minister of state for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu; Senator James Manager; Brig Gen Paul Boro, the Delta state

deputy governor, Barr Kingsley Otuaro; the first military administrator of Old Rivers and the Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff; one-time Minister of Police Affairs, Alaowei

Broderick Bozimo; member of the House of Representatives, Hon Julius Pondi; Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, former Acting Managing Director of the the Niger Delta Development Commission, Pastor Power Aginighan; the National President of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Udengs Eradiri; representative of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Barr Jenkins Timipa Okponipre. Ijaw chiefs among others.