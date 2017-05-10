Osinbajo As Coordinator: There is serious constitutional crisis – Lawyer

A coordinator is a Person of equal status with others.

So the Vee Pee cannot make appointments or sack anybody while the President is away.

He cannot discipline any erring minister

He is limited in policy decisions, as a coordinator

He has no power of control over the Cabal to whom the president has handed over power, albeit illegally

The chief of staff was recently reported to have moved vital documents away from Aso Villa

In effect, Nigeria has no leader presently

The existing office of Vee Pee is no more

The constitutionally created office of Acting President has been circumscribed by the President

The President is away on an indefinite medical trip abroad

The Senate lacks the power to pronounce Osinbajo As Acting President, without a WRITTEN RESOLUTION of BOTH CHAMBERS of the National Assembly, through a DECISION taken on the FLOOR of both chambers.

The President cannot travel for medical check up for an indefinite period of time

The National Assembly should reject the letter from the President

There is therefore a serious constitutional crisis

Pro government lawyers and activists, who have goaded the Buhari administration into dubious and reckless interpretations of the Constitution in the past, should be held responsible for the current crisis and all acts of impunity from Aso Villa

In all, the National Assembly should commence impeachment proceedings against the President, for gross misconduct.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa