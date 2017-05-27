Osinbajo Appoints Chief Executives for PENCON, BOI, Others

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of boards of some Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions:
A statement by Chris Oke, for the Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) lists the appointments as follows:
1. Alh. Ali Usman—Chairman, National Pension Commission
(subject to confirmation by the Senate).
2. Mr. Funso Doherty—Director-General, National Pension Commission (subject to confirmation by the Senate).
3. Mr. Manase Benga—Executive Commissioner, National Pension
Commission (subject to confirmation by the Senate).
4. Zaki Magawata—Executive Commissioner, National Pension
Commission (subject to confirmation by the Senate).
5. Ben Oviosun—Executive Commissioner, National Pension
Commission (subject to confirmation by the Senate).
6. Nyerere Ayim—Executive Commissioner, National Pension
Commission (subject to confirmation by the Senate).
7. Dikko Aliyu AbdulRahman—Chairman, Governing Board of the Bank of Industry
8. Mr. Olukayode Pitan—Managing Director, Bank of Industry
9. Mr. Emeka Nwakpa— Chairman, Governing Board of the Consumer
Protection Council.
“With the exception of those that are subject to confirmation by the Senate, all other appointments take immediate effect,” the statement reads.