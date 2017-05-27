Osinbajo Appoints Chief Executives for PENCON, BOI, Others

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of boards of some Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions:

A statement by Chris Oke, for the Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) lists the appointments as follows:

1. Alh. Ali Usman​​—Chairman, National Pension Commission

​​​​(subject to confirmation by the Senate).

2. Mr. Funso Doherty​—Director-General, National Pension Commission (subject to confirmation by the Senate).

3. Mr. Manase Benga​—Executive Commissioner, National Pension

​​​​Commission (subject to confirmation by the Senate).

4. Zaki Magawata​—Executive Commissioner, National Pension

​​​​Commission (subject to confirmation by the Senate).

5. Ben Oviosun​​—Executive Commissioner, National Pension

​​​​Commission (subject to confirmation by the Senate).

6. Nyerere Ayim​​—Executive Commissioner, National Pension

​​​​Commission (subject to confirmation by the Senate).

7. Dikko Aliyu AbdulRahman—Chairman, Governing Board of the Bank of Industry

8. Mr. Olukayode Pitan​—Managing Director, Bank of Industry

9. Mr. Emeka Nwakpa​— Chairman, Governing Board of the Consumer

Protection Council.

“With the exception of those that are subject to confirmation by the Senate, all other appointments take immediate effect,” the statement reads.