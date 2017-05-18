Osho Confident Remo Stars Will Go Into the Second Stanza



Technical Adviser of Remo Stars, Fatai Osho has opined that his wards will be going into the second stanza of the Nigeria Professional Football League season with optimism.

Speaking with RSFC Media shortly after a warm up friendly game at the Gateway International Stadium in Sagamu, Osho believes the team can still turn things around in the concluding part of the season.

“We are looking forward to the second stanza of the league with a lot of optimism, we believe we have a team that can compete and we are preparing so well with friendly matches.”

“We played two outstanding games at the end of the first stanza, it extended our stay compared to other teams but we went on a short break and the players are back fully refreshed for the second stanza.”

The Sky Blue Stars will welcome the People’s Elephant to the Gateway International Stadium on Sunday, 21st of May 2017 for the Match Day 20 of the NPFL.

