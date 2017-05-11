Open NASS: National Assembly Publishes Its 2017 Budget

The National Assembly on Thursday, released the breakdown of its 2017 budget to the public as soon as the national budget was passed by both the Senate and House of Representatives.

This is line with the promise made by Senate President Bukola Saraki to run an ‘Open NASS’ in his capacity as the chairman of the National Assembly.

The entire budget of NASS for 2017 is N125 billion while that of 2016 was N115 billion.

The breakdown released is as follows:

Management – N14, 919, 065, 013

Senate – N31, 398, 765, 886

House of Representatives – N49, 052, 743, 983

National Assembly Service Commission – N2, 415, 712, 873

Legislative Aides – N9, 602, 095, 928

Public Accounts Committee of Senate – N118, 970, 215

Public Accounts Committee of House of Reps – N142, 764, 258

General Services – N12, 584, 672, 079

N/A Legislative Institute – N4, 373, 813, 596

Service Wide Vote – N391, 396, 169.

Open NASS is a campaign aimed at compelling the National Assembly to be transparent in its spendings.