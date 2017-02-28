Onnoghen’s Screening: South Set To Produce CJN After 30 Years

By Olusegun Lawrence

The Acting Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen will be screened on Wednesday, March 1.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, announced this at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on November 10, 2016, appointed Justice Walter Onnoghen as Acting CJN, being the most senior Judge following the retirement of Justice Mahmud Mohammed.

However, despite pressure from well-meaning Nigerians, President Buhari did not forward Onnoghen’s name to the Senate as required by law till he left the country on vacation that has turned out to be indefinite.

Prompt News Online recalls that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, on February 8, sent Onnoghen’s name to the Senate for confirmation.

Should Justice Onnoghen be confirmed, he would be the first CJN from Southern Nigeria in the last 30 years.

The last Southerner that occupied the position was Justice Ayo Gabriel Irikefe, 1985 – 1987.