Onnoghen Sworn In as CJN, Urges Executive to Uphold Rule of Law

By Paul Efiong The new Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen has enjoined the Executive and Legislature to always uphold the rule of law so as to avoid disorderliness in the country.

Speaking after being sworn in on Tuesday by Acting Presdent Yemi Osinbajo, the CJN said he would work towards achieving independence of the Judiciary.

PROMPT NEWS ONLINE recalls that he was appointed as CJN in acting capacity on November 10, 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari, following the retirement of Justice Mahmud.

Onnoghen said, “the key to everything in a democratic setting is adherence to the rule of law. There lies the solution to our problems.

“Let us try to encourage the independence of the judiciary so as to ensure the rule of law. If everyone realise that they are subject to the rule of law and that there are certain things that are tackled according to the rule of law and behave accordingly, it will benefit all of us.

“I solicit the cooperation of everybody. There are three arms of government and this three arms belong to the same government. We should explore areas of cooperation to enable us move the country forward,” the new CJN appealed.

While pledging his loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the new CJN, thanked President Buhari, the Senate and Nigerians for finding him worthy of occupying the exalted office.

While inaugurating the CJN, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, called on him to restore the peoples’ confidence in the judiciary as well as ensuring speedy administration of justice.

According to Osinbajo, “The mere perception of judicial malfeasance poisons the waters of Justice let alone the reality while delays in the administration of justice often defeats the ends of Justice.

“It is a time when our Lords and Justices of our courts are called upon to resuscitate that confidence that the people of this nation want to have in the institutions of government and indeed in the judiciary.

“I congratulate you on behalf of Mr. President, all members of your family and the entire judiciary. I believe that the choice that the people of this nation have made is a right choice indeed and I pray that you will leave up to all of the expectations.

“I pray that the Almighty God will guide and direct you as you deliver on all of the promises and expectations of the people of this nation”.

Highlight of the brief ceremony held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja was the conferment of the national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger, GCON, on the new CJN, Walter Onnoghen.