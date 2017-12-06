ommonwealth Games: National Open trials begin in Abuja, Lagos

The first phase of the National Open Trials for Team Nigeria as part of the preparations ahead of the 21st Commonwealth Games, scheduled for Gold Coast, Australia is scheduled for Abuja and Lagos from Thursday December 7 to Friday 8.

While Athletes in Athletics, Para-Athletics and Weightlifting are converging in Abuja, their counterparts in Boxing, Table Tennis and Para-Table Tennis will also be storming Lagos for the same two-day open trials.

According to the Team Nigeria Preparations Programme released by the Director, Federations and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD), Mrs Tayo Orewemein the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the second phase of the National Open Trials for Basketball and Para-Power-lifting will hold on Thursday December 14 and Friday 15 in Lagos.

The release also fixed the first phase of local camping Programme as from December 17, 2017 to January 16, 2018 while the second phase will hold between January 17 and February 16, 2018 just the third phase and final selection of the local camping programme has been scheduled from February 18 to 28, 2018 in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

The FEAD Director added; “though Federations like Weightlifting had participated in a qualifying Championship in Entebbe, Uganda in October, this year same way National Wrestling Championships/ Trials took place in Port Harcourt for Wrestlers last month, the National Open Trials for other Federations become important as the Ministry is looking for Athletes that will make Nigeria proud in Australia in March, next year during the Commonwealth Games.

“Dope tests will also be carried out on the Athletes during the two day National Open Trials in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt as well as Out-of-Competition Dope tests before the third phase of Local Camping which will serve as final selection on 17th of February, 2018.”

She however urged affected federations to assist in selecting the best for the country without any favoritism

