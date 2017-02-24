OMD Named Most Creative Agency

Omnicom Media Group’s Agency OMD was awarded the most Creative, Innovative and Effective Agency Network of the Year for the 11th consecutive time by the Gunn Report for Media.

The Gunn Report for Media is the industry standard for evaluating media creativity, innovation and effectiveness. The report summarizes media agencies’ overall performance from January to December 2016 based on the results of global, regional and national Media creative award contests spanning over 40 markets in the world. Most importantly, it recognizes the vital role media agencies play in today’s highly competitive and fragmented media landscape.

Most Awarded Media Agency Networks in the World 2016

Rank 2016 Media Agency Points 2016 Rank 2015 1. OMD 632 1. 2. Starcom & MediaVest | Spark 537 2. 3. PHD 476 4. 4. Mindshare 445 3. 5. Mediacom 329 5. 6. UM 320 8. 7. Carat 212 6. 8. MEC 179 12. 9. Zenith & Blue 449 173 10. 10. Havas Media 156 9.

The above rankings reflect a point system based on awards won in more than 50 annual award competitions worldwide. In addition to OMD leading the list with 632 points, PHD (again an Omnicom Media Group) ranked #3, moving up 1 rank with 476 points. OMD and PHDs top ranking reflects recognition earned in 2016 by agencies in every region across its network.

Commenting on the findings, Isabelle Musnik, editor of the Gunn Report for Media, said: “Media agencies have become their clients’ key strategic partner. They are “creative orchestra conductors” at the intersection of technology and traditional media. The Gunn Report for Media shows that, while technology and data are fundamental to achieving results, insight, strategy and innovative ideas are essential to delivering them.”

2016 marked the year of data, mobile-only, apps, programmatic advertising and vertical video, to name a few. OMD is therefore proud to have continued to produce the most creative, innovative and effective work in the world for our clients, not only pushing the boundaries of innovation but delivering strong business results for our clients.

“Our global culture cascades to local markets, with many local initiatives. We encourage our teams to produce works that deliver on objectives and help overcome Business Challenges”, says Tolu Ogunkoya, Regional Managing Director, mediaReach OMD.