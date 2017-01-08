Ohaneze: Candidate allegedly doles out N5m per state

One of the aspirants for the plum position of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is alleged to be distributing N5 million per state delegate.

He is also said to be lobbying for the postponement of the general election so as to put pressure on the other two candidates to abandon their aspirations due to financial pressure.

The election for a new leadership of the apex Igbo socio-political body, was scheduled to told tomorrow at the Ohanaeze National Secretariat in Enugu.

At the moment, former Governor of the old Anambra State, Allison Madueke; Deputy National Chairman of Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT), Prof. Chiweyite Ejike and former Minister of Information, Barr. John Nnia Nwodo, are neck-to-neck in the race for the top post.

While Nwodo was named choice candidate by a select elders of Enugu State late last year, other stakeholders and Igbo leaders have kicked against the attempt by Ndi Enugu to present Nwodo as the sole candidate, pointing out that doing so negates the Ohaneze constitution, which prescribes that any state to which its presidency is zoned, should present three nominees to stand at election.

Prof. Ejike and Madueke, picked nomination forms following pressure from Igbo Leaders who insisted that Nwodo should not stand alone.

These elders equally clamour for the isolation of Ohanaeze from politicians, insisting that Ohanaeze lost steam due to infiltration by politicians.

Igbo personalities who hold such views have argued that “Ohaneze lost its verve, teeth and relevance because politicians hijacked it’s organs. We shall retrieve this August body from the stranglehold of politicians and that is why we don’t want anybody who is known to have played any active part in the nation’s politics to henceforth be the President-General of Ohaneze”.

But, it was gathered that one of the candidates, is already lobbying state delegates with N5 million.

The personality (names witheld) was said to have mobilised the fund through contractors who benefited from him while his relation held juicy federal government portfolio.

According to an unimpechable source, “these contractors are distributing N5 million per state. But, we advise that instead of assisting him secure victory, it will boomerang.

“Ohaneze is not for sale; it will not go to the highest bidder; it is also not for the smartest. By attempting to use money to influence voting, he is surely going to lose.

“The presidency of Ohaneze Ndigbo will this time, be handed over to an intelligent, calm, unassuming, humble leader who has exhibited the tendency to serve the people.

“It will go to an man of integrity and a peace maker; a bridge builder and one who has left an indellible mark on the sands of time.

“We shall not go for anybody’s apologist. We shall go for an independent-minded leader, whose background remains unimpeachable. “We are tired of the crises injected into Ohaneze by Politicians and the outcome of the election will prove this”.

While Nwodo basks on the endorsement he got after a meeting hosted by the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Prof. Ejike is relying on the support of former Ohaneze presidents ILT and some Lagos-based Igbo Leaders, led by Prof. Ben Nwabueze. Madueke, on his part, is sure to secure the support of the remaining Ndigbo, Lagos and businessmen led by Paschal Dozie.

Aside from the recourse to lobby with money by one of the trio, our correspondents gathered there was another lobby group putting pressure on Chief Joe Nworgu, the Secretary-General of Ohaneze, to further postpone the general election.

Their intention, we gathered, was to get two of the candidates to abandon the struggle due to lack of financial muscle to sustain a prolonged campaign, should tomorrow’s grand-finale be shifted once again.