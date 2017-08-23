Ogun commences plan to install new Akarigbo of Remo 

Ogun State Government has commenced plan to install a new Akarigbo of Remo whose stool became vacant after the demise of Oba Michael Sonariwo, the paramount ruler of Remo District who joined his ancestors a year ago.

Already, the Secretary of Sagamu Local Government, Otunba Wale Fakoya has issued a public notice calling on the Torungbuwa ruling house whose turn is to produce the next Akarigbo to start the process of selection of the candidates.

Fakoya explained in a directive to the head of Torungbuwa ruling house that in line with section 15 and 16 of the Chiefs Law of Ogun State of 2006, the family should convene a meeting on or before August 28th, 2017 for the purpose of nominating a candidate or candidates.

According to him, the candidates nominated will be presented to the kingmakers by the head of the ruling house through the council’s secretary “for the election of a suitable candidate as Akarigbo of Remoland-Elect”.

The name of the candidate elected by the kingmakers is expected to be sent the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun for final approval as the substantiveAkarigbo of Remo.

Already, some princes including two university professors have indicated their interest to contest the vacant stools from the two family lineages of Torungbuwa ruling house, the Famolu and the Oluyomade.

One of the professors is Prince Adewale Roland Solarin hails from Famolu lineage. He is a professor of mathematics and a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (UNAAB) and former Director-General of National Mathematical Centre (NMC), Abuja.

Solarin is the President of African Mathematical Union (AMU) and is presently serving as a member of the Scientific Board of UNESCO’s International Basic Science Programme, Paris, France and in 2015 he was appointed as the UNESCO-NMC Chair of Mathematics.

He bagged his first Ph. D. (Mathematics) at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and was one of the prime movers of the inauguration of the Quality Control Society of Nigeria (QCSON) and consequently became the foundation National President of the Society.

Professor Solarin has released what he called his vision for the 21st century Remo Kingdom, saying his “vision is to create a world-class city and region that is internationally recognized as a pacesetters in all its activities”.

Another professor in the race who is also from Famolu family line is Prince Gabriel Ogunmola. He is a professor of Chemistry and was Chancellor, Lead University, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Among others princes who had shown interest to contest for the vacant Akarigbo’s stool Tunde Ajayi, an accountant, Mutiu Adebayo and Akeebu Kazeem.

Meanwhile, based on the letter issued by Sagamu Local Government’s Secretary on August 15, 2017 which gave a 14-day ultimatum to the ruling house to present its candidates, the Torungbuwa family has fixed Thursday, August 24, 2017 for the selection exercise which would be held at Sagamu town.