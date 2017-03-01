Ogongorigo Gongomasha: Masters Forever, By Tola Adeniyi

This is a simple narrative direct from the mouth of the born master:

I shall drive you into the sea. All of you without an exception. I, I mean we where I is interchangeable with we and we can also mean I.

This time around there should be no surrender, no half measures. The other time we allowed indecision to limit us to half the battle ground. Our masters had given us all that we needed to rule over you till the end of time. They gave us their brain. They gave us their cunning. They gave us their soullessness and heartlessness. We were taught never to forgive or forget and to yield not an inch in argument.

We were taught to be taciturn and not to allow infidels to read our mind or to know where we are headed to. It is called diplomacy. If you are on your way to Sokoto, tell your competitors, even your friends that you are on your way to Port Harcourt. It is duplicity. That is the name of the game. The game of self survival.

You have not seen anything yet. All the killings and slaughtering you have seen so far are mere child’s play. We are just testing the ground. We are testing the waters. Unknown to you we have dug a great dish round your territories. We have encircled you, north, south, east and west. Wherever you turn to we are there. We are in your homes, on your roads, in your markets, in your neighbourhoods all over the land.

We did not learn okada riding for nothing. We are into every trade imaginable. We are itinerary tailors and shoe makers. We even sell water and bring it to your homes. I bet you you have seen nothing. It is AK47 you are seeing and getting jittery. We have pump action guns and propellers. Our stockpile of ammunitions is more than what you will find in the national armoury.

I have left you to continue blowing your big grammar. That is what you are known for. Your forbears spoke big English and yet we floored them any time they were foolish enough to want to wrest power from us. You think power flows from the bowel of grammar. As we speak you are still in the woods blowing grammar, organizing seminars, colloquiums, symposiums and workshops exhibiting empty intellectualism after we have collapsed the education system and frustrated the best brains in your midst.

Right now we are on the march again. We are going to overrun the entire landmass from north to south and east to west. We are going to drive all of you into the sea while we occupy the whole space. It is a matter of time. And we are masters of patience. If it is going to take us 1000 years we do not care as long as we reach our goal.

Our methodology is to come in disguise. That was how our masters of old took over the whole world and established the greatest empire ever known to man. As big as India is, our masters from their tiny island brought her into their pocket. We ask for your land to do our business. Within a small space of time we declare war on you and drive you away and occupy your land. We frighten, we terrorise, and we plunder and commit all sorts of atrocities because we believe that we are always above the laws of the land. Who will dare challenge us? Who will dare night marauders?

We have no respect for other people’s religion because we ourselves merely pretend to be religious. We have used the cover of religion to commit many atrocities in the past and we are still using same.

I, Ogongorigo Gongomasha hereby publicly declare war. I shall impoverish all of you to the extent that you will be eating from the dustbin. I shall direct all my agents to ruin all your farms and famine shall take over the land. Wives will run away from their husbands and there will be no peace in your homes. All your children will be withdrawn from schools and colleges because you can no longer pay school fees. Teachers will not be paid and schools and colleges will be shut down. The same fate awaits all hospitals in the land. People will be dying in thousands as a result of epidemics.

What you call kidnapping and armed robbery will be a child’s play when the real terrorism grips the land, your land.

I know you will resort to prayers. That is what you are noted for apart from your big grammar. We continue to enslave you and this fellow or Supreme Being you call every day has not been able to deliver you from our systemic onslaught.

I am aware that you have hundreds of self determination groups, protesters, agitators and all sorts of clowns crying for independence. You must be joking. The truth is you can never be united. Besides, our masters have taught us that we should forever retain all weapons of coercion and Intelligence. Where are your forces?

Ogongorigo Gongomasha continued his boast all night and said many provocative and unprintable words. The sum total of his rant was that he held all other people in the land in absolute contempt.

When I woke up it was the Harmattan dust I found on my bed!