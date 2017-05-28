Officers Injured As Customs Car Rams Into RSS Patrol Vehicle

A mainland bound Nigerian Custom Service car, Peugeot 406, with the registration number CS 479 HQ, today lost control and rammed a stationary Rapid Response Squad patrol vehicle on the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

The Custom car, which was heading towards Oworoshoki had a burst tyre before losing control and ran into RRS vehicle park to check crime situation on the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

The RRS patrol vehicle, with the registration number, RRS 390 LA, is one of the 20 newly handed over Nissan Almera vehicle to the outfit to mark Lagos @50 commemoration.

The injured officers in both vehicles have been transferred to the Gbagada General Hospital, Gbagada.