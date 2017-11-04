Obaseki to reopen Agbede-Warake Farms before year end

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, said plans are underway to revive the Warake Farm in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state before the end of the year.

The governor gave the assurance in Auchi, headquarters of Etsako West LGA during his on-going thank-you-tour of the state.

He said the council has large expanse of land for agricultural activities and assured that his administration would revive the fertiliser blending plant located in the council.

Obaseki commended the people for giving him the highest number of votes during the 2016 gubernatorial election and promised to attend to the infrastructural challenges in the council.

Speaking in Agenebode, headquarters of Etsako East local council, the governor said he would mobilise the contractor handling the reconstruction of Okpella Township roads back to site if the leaders in the council will ensure their safety.

He said the contractors stopped work because they were harassed by some youths in the council. He reiterated his administration’s high premium on the development of the local government considering the vast land resource and large deposit of solid minerals which attracted N3billion worth of investments into the state, in the last two years.

The APC Chairman of the LGA, Mr Sunday Adogah, appealed for the construction of the Okpella-Agenebode -Road, which traverses the three zones in the council and appealed to the governor to assist in delineating their boundary with Okene, in Kogi State.

The governor’s thank-you-tour also stopped at Fugar, headquarters of Etsako Central LGA where the governor assured of infrastructural development in the council.

“We have the design for many of the roads in the council, we are going to reconstruct link roads to various communities to boost agricultural activities. We will also do all you have requested from us,” the governor said.

Welcoming the governor to the council, the APC chairman, Etsako Central LGA, Mr Zakari Ozizi, appealed to the governor to complete the ongoing road projects and post more teachers to government-owned schools in the council.

The governor was accompanied on the tour by his deputy, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu, who hails from Etsako West LGA, the State APC Chairman, Mr Anselm Ojezua and Senator Francis Alimikhena, representing Edo North Senatorial District in the Senate, among others.