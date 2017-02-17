Obaseki, Ambode, Others Speak On Tackling Unemployment At Freedom Online Lecture

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Thursday said the huge unemployment crisis in the country was worrisome.

The governor made the remark at the 1st Annual Lecture of Freedom Online (www.freedomonline.com.ng) with the theme ‘Unemployment: How Do We Tame This Monster’

Obaseki, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Taiwo Akerele, said his administration had started making huge investments in technical and vocational education to empower the youth.

He said that the step was part of efforts to address the problem and create more jobs.

”We realised that with the right skills and technology, the problem of unemployment can be addressed and the Edo State Government has put in policies to create 200, 000 jobs within four years, ” Obaseki said.

His Lagos State counterpart, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, said it was essential for people to acquire appropriate skills and vocational training.

Ambode, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule, said his administration was also taking steps to achieve the objective.

“The Lagos State Government has been providing windows of opportunities in this regard through various vocational skills acquisition centres in parts of the state, ” he said.

Ambode, commending organisers of the lecture, described the media as the conscience of the people.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State in his keynote address said that unemployment was a socio-economic problem that led to increase in crime.

Ikpeazu, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Ude Oko-Chukwu, identified several factors that led to the rate of unemployment.

He listed wrong education policy, epileptic power supply, corruption, ghost workers syndrome, neglect of agricultural sector, high importation and lack of access to capital funds as some of them.

“We need to discuss the issue of unemployment as a matter of urgency because it is fundamental to the progress and development of the country.

”There must be a reformation of the education system where practicals and skills are taught to empower people.

”Government has a lead role to play by creating the enabling environment and the unemployed must acquire skills to make them productive, self-reliant and employable, ” Ikpeazu said.

A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, urged government at all levels to employ the services of indigenous companies rather than contract foreigners to carry out projects.

According to him, this will create jobs as well as circulate wealth in the country.

In a goodwill message, Chief Bode George, South-West Leader, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), called for decentralisation of power so that states would manage and use their resources to develop their states.

Mr Gabriel Akinadewo, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Freedom Online Group, said it was sad that Nigeria, with all her natural endowments, was faced with the looming monster – unemployment.

Akinadewo said there was the need to reorder the nation’s value system.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, averred that human capacity development initiative is a panacea to the growing unemployment rate in the economy.

The D-G disclosed that to stem this tide, the Agency through its Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP) has trained over 2,500 Nigerian students in various maritime related courses in reputable maritime institutions outside the country.

Speaking further, Peterside disclosed that the capacity development initiatives embarked upon by the Agency are geared towards taming the foreseen lacuna in the seafaring profession in the nearest future which is a global challenge.

Represented by the Agency’s Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Mr. Gambo Ahmed, he also hinted that the NSDP scheme, which has already started producing graduates will soon take a new look where Nigeria will also be a large exporter of seafarers like India and the Philippines who generate millions of dollars from the pool of its seafarers in the globally market.

While assuring Nigerians of the unflinching commitment of the current Management of NIMASA to ensure a virile maritime sector, through its capacity building initiatives, he called on them to support the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration’s zero tolerance for corruption, to enable government and its Agencies to achieve their set objectives particularly in the area of curbing unemployment.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on all Nigerians, regardless of race, religion or political interest or affiliations to support the Federal Government in its quest to defeat corruption, which has eaten deep into the fortunes of the economy, so that we can together make our country great again. And I assure you all, that very soon; unemployment issues will soon be a thing of the past”, Peterside said.

