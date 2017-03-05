Obasanjo’s comments about PDP unfair – Bishop Adeoye

A Pentecostal Bishop, Rt. Rev. Seun Adeoye has condemned the remarksm ade by former President Olusegun Obasanjo about the current state of

the major opposition party in the country, the Peoples Democratic

Party (PDP), saying such comment betrayed his elder statesman’s

status.

Bishop Adeoye of Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministry (SGTM), Rehoboth

Arena, Okinni, Osun State described Obasanjo’s comments as unfair to a

party which gave him the opportunity to rule Nigeria for eight years.

The cleric in a statement in Osogbo on Sunday, March 05, 2017

explained that for Obasanjo to describe PDP as “dead, sunk and gone”

showed he was ungrateful to a party which gave his life back after his

release from prison in 1998.

“Reading through history, we remembered that Obasanjo was jobless,

broke and in a state of hopelessness after his released from prison

until leaders of PDP approached and persuaded him to come and contest

as its presidential candidate?

“This Obasanjo did not know how the party was formed but fortunately

benefitted from the same PDP than any other person. I know if he was

part of the formation, he will never pray for its demise. I think as a

Christian, Chief Obasanjo should know how to use his month properly in

the public.

“Why must he want the party dead by all means? If Nigerians are

condemning the 16 years of PDP rule, it is on record that Obasanjo had

eight years of it. So, he is as guilty of any other person in the

party who allegedly run Nigerians down.

“While the PDP members have the right to defend their party, some of

us who are not politicians should be able to tell Mr. Obasanjo that he

was only misusing his privileged position to destroy a party that

contributed to what he is today.

“Will Obasanjo be talking about Obasanjo’s library if not for his

presidential status that made several people to contribute millions of

naira to that project? If PDP dead, under which platform will he says

he ruled Nigeria?

The cleric predicted that PDP will not die but will live longer than

the man who wished it dead.