Obama Pledges To Support FCT-SWAN Sports Summit

As the maiden FCT Sports stakeholders Summit being structured by the FCT chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria draws closer, the executive Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Hon. Adamu Mustapha, A.K.A. (Obama ) has pledged to lend his support to ensure its success.

Obama, who made the pledged when he received a delegation of the FCT SWAN in his office, Tuesday, described sports as a veritable means of fighting crime and jobs creation.

While stressing that Sports remained critical to the entire well-being of human existence, create understanding among nations, he said his administration has tried to give the youths their pride of place in the society using Sports.

“Today, sports is the biggest industry or institution that accommodate the highest number of youths both nationally and globally. It reduces crime in the society, it reduces joblessness, it creates job opportunity, and understanding among nations of the world.

“The importance of sports in the society cannot be overemphasized. The first thaingI did when l came to office was to organized sporting competitions, some have been completed while the final of the Chairmanship Cup is expected to hold soon.

“I want to assure you that I will be part of the ‘Summit’ and you can count on our assistant toward the success of the event,”

Earlier, FCT Chairman SWAN, Comrade Kayode Adeniyi explained that the essence of the upcoming Sports summit is to bring various Stakeholders from all the six Area councils together to chart a new course for the development of sports in FCT in particular and Nigeria in general.

Comrade Adeniyi also used the opportunity to commend Obama for his developmental stride in Gwagwalada Area Council and assured him of SWAN’s effective reportage.