NYSC Fixes Orientation Date For 2016 Batch B, StreaM II

ABUJA  – The 2016 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) Orientation course will commence on Tuesday, 24th January, 2017, the NYSC Management has announced.

A statement issued on Monday by the management advised prospective Corps members to report to camp at the scheduled date as registration/verification will end at midnight of January 25, 2017.

“All are also to note that original copies of academic credentials and other documents uploaded during the online registration MUST be presented on camp for physical verification.

“In addition, all Prospective Corps members MUST present medical certificate from a government or military hospital showing their health status before they will be registered and admitted for the Orientation course,” the statement reads further.

The lineup of activities for the orientation course is shown below:

  1. Tue 24th – Wed 25th, Jan 2017- Registration/verification exercise
  2. Thursday, 26th January, 2017 – Swearing-in ceremony
  3. Monday, 13th February, 2017 – Closing ceremony

