Nwoko Congratulates New PDP Chairman, Secondus

Delta North Senatorial election hopeful, Prince Ned Nwoko has congratulated the newly elected chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Uche Secondus.

Nwoko, a former member of Federal House of Representative and promoter of Stars Private University in Delta State urged Secondus to use his new office to promote unity and fair play within the party.

Describing secondus as “Total Chairman”, Nwoko urged the new PDP helmsman to enthrone internal democracy within the fold.

” I want to congratulate the elected National Chairman of our great party; PDP , other elected Officials , the other Leader of the party, the Chairman of the organising Committee; Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and his members, the delegates and every member of our great party on the successful conclusion of the elective convention, held yesterday, the 9th of December, 2017, at Abuja.

“It is therefore, my prayers that, the almighty God, shall direct the steps of the Chairman and the other elected Officials, in their avowed determination to enthrone internal democracy and the repositioning of the party towards achieving the desired overwhelming victory in the 2019 general election.