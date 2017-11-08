NSE market capitalisation rises by N29bn

LAGOS – The market capitalisation of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by N29 billion on Tuesday following rekindled investors’ confidence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation rose by N29 billion or 0.23 per cent to close at N12.810 trillion from N12.781 trillion recorded on Monday.

Also, the All-share index grew by 82.74 basis points to 37, 013.57 from 36, 930.83 achieved on monday.

In all, Investors traded 305.171 million shares worth N2.905 billion in 4399 deals, against 466.522 million shares worth N2.90 billion exchanged in 4, 274 deals on Monday.

Total Nigeria led on price gainers’ chart, appreciating by N5 to close at N229 per share, while Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N2 to close at N229 per share.

UACN rose by 72k to close at N19.10 per share, while Guaranty Trust Bank appreciated by 28k to close at N42.03 per share.

Dangote Sugar Refinery gained 15k to close at N15.50 per share.

Mobil Oil topped the price losers’ chart, dropping N8.02 to close at N153.01, while International Breweries lost 4.20 kobo to close at N41.00 per share.

Nigerian Breweries depreciated by 89k to close at N144.10 per share, while National Salt Company of Nigeria fell by 48 k to close at N15.52 per share.

Eterna oil depreciated by 19k to close at N4.16 per share.

On the activity chart, Diamond Bank was the most active, trading 83.12 million shares worth N98.16 million, while Fidelity Bank followed with 39.92 million shares valued at N66.27 million.

Cadbury Nigeria sold 37.85 million shares worth at N391.72 million.

FBNHoldings traded 34.31 million shares worth N241.13 million, while Meyer Paint exchanged 16.50 million shares worth N11.55 million.