NPS Nabs Female Phone Smuggler in Prison

Men of the Special Intelligence Squad of the Nigeria Prison Service (NPS) Ogun Command burst a syndicate that specializes in smuggling communication gadgets including mobile phones into the prisons in Ogun State.

A female suspect named Fatimo Balogun was nabbed in an attempt to smuggle Nokia Phone concealed in a cellophane bag and buried in a pot of soup into Abeokuta Old Prison.

Recall that on the 13th October, 2017 there was a newspaper report alleging that a prisoner in one of our facilities coordinates interstate robbery operation from inside the prison . In a swift response, the CGP Ja’afaru Ahmed immediately ordered an investigation into the allegation and also read the Riot Act to all Commands.

The danger of using mobile phone and other prohibited items in the prison are enormous as prisoners always cash in on such opportunities to perpetuate evil. It is observed that a number of ugly incidences of escape and jailbreaks recorded by the service in the past, were found to be facilitated by the use of mobile phones.

As a matter of strategy, the strict and dogged approach of the present Controller General of Prisons, has paid- off as evident in this case. The NPS is well repositioned and committed to achieving its primary mandate of providing safe and humane custody for those legally interred, as a major component of Nigeria’s internal security architecture.

In the mean time, the said suspect has been arrested and handed over to the Police for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.

The NPS wishes to use this opportunity to assure members of the public that the Service is dedicated to providing excellent penal Services, aa mandated by law and therefore solicit tje support of well meaning Nigerians to compliment the efforts of the government in stamping out criminal elements in the society.

In the same vain, friends and visitors ro get prisons facilities where prisoners are kept are warned to desist from smuggling prohibited its capable of compromissing security into the yard as the authority will not hesitate to take decisive action against violators.