NPFL clubs need to conduct their business professionally – Adepoju

LAGOS – Ex-international midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, on Monday urged clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to shape up and conduct their businesses in a more professional manner.

Adepoju told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that a more professional and businesslike approach to the league would earn the league more credibility.

He urged the clubs to align their projection with that of the League Management Company (LMC), the NPFL organisers, in order to get a positive result.

“I think it is high time clubs in the NPFL begin to fashion out ways to ensure they are in sync with the LMC. It’s obvious that the league has changed tremendously from what it used to be.

“I believe that if the clubs put things in perspective, they will understand the need to act professionally,’’ the former General Manager of 3SC FC of Ibadan said.

He said it was important the clubs go in line with what the LMC wants in terms of players being well remunerated as and when due.

“Nothing should change that. We all know that money is a great motivation in this part of the world.

“Clubs can only get results when they put all these into consideration. They need the commitment of the players to succeed.

“If they play their part, they can hold LMC by the balls on issues that bother them.

“If a club flouts the rules and regulations of the LMC, the club is indirectly preaching indiscipline to its players.

“The LMC has set the pace, and it is left to the club handlers to do the needful,’’ Adepoju said.