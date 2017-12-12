NPA Says No Secret Recruitment

The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has debunked report of secret staff recruitment published by a national daily.

According to a statement by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Abdullahi Goje, the recruitment process started over a year ago having been advertised in three national newspapers in line with laid down procedures.

Goje states, “NPA hereby clarifies a report in the Monday, December 11, 2017 edition of Daily Sun with the headline: “NPA commences secret staff recruitment”

“The report insinuated that the Authority has embarked on some secret recruitment against directives byPresident Muhammadu Buhari that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) of government should embargo fresh recruitments.

“The Authority states that nothing could be fartherfrom the truth as this process started over one year ago as evident in advertisements for recruitment placed in the November 11, 2016 editions of Daily Sun, The Nation and Daily Trust newspapers. This exercise also followed the procedure laid down by the Federal Government. In accordance with extant requirements by Nigerian laws, the NPA observed the following processes:

The vacancies were widely advertised in national dailies and examination conducted across the six geo political zones of the country by reputable consultants

The vacancies were also well publicised on the recruitment portal of the Authority’s website

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) is fully involved in this recruitment exercise.

Interviews took place across the six geo-political locations

“The management of the NPA reassures all Nigerians of its commitment of the rule of law and compliance to government rules, regulations and directives across board.”