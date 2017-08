Now That Buhari Is Back, Will Fayose Commit Suicide? MURIC Asks

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back to the country, thanking the Almighty Allah for his recovery.

In a statement by its Director, Prof Ishaq Akintola, MURIC, also thanked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for holding forth effectively in Buhari’s absence.

“For closing his ears to Satanic whispers, we single out Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for glowing encomiums. Osinbajo demonstrated faith in Project Nigeria, exhibited strong character and manifested self-satisfaction cum exemplary statesmanship, Akintola said.

However, MURIC wonders if Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose would now commit suicide as promised now that President Buhari is back in the country alive.

Akintola says “It is quite germane at this juncture to remind Nigerians that Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State allegedly promised to commit suicide if Buhari returns to Nigeria alive.

“Well, the president is back and Nigerians owe it a duty to ask whether or not Fayose would redeem his pledge. Is Fayose a man of his words? Will Fayose commit suicide? Will he be man enough to do just that?

“Fayose is an interesting study in political fanaticism and executive exuberance. The garrulous self-confessed danfo conductor just pushed his luck too far this time around. We are constrained to ask, “Where is Fayose’s integrity?”

MURIC also took a swipe at Abuja and London protesters, saying “We recall the #ResumeorResign and #OurMumuDonDo protests staged in Abuja and London against the continued absence of Buhari.

“Those protesters manifested heartlessness, pettiness and the inhumanity of man to man. There was no reasonable casus belli for protests when no law has been broken and there was no palpable lacuna in the presidency.

” How can you protest against a man for seeking medical attention? It is the height of wickedness.

“Besides, those protests stood logic on its head. Where on earth have you seen a man who won a presidential election abandoning his plump job, the pump and pageantry just for the fun of it? Where is it done?

“It is clear to discerning minds that Buhari’s departure from London was not due to pressure from protesters. He had confirmed two weeks ago that he was physically fit but waiting for his doctor’s orders. He had also said he was feeling homesick and willing to return to Nigeria.

“But the wind has blown and we have seen the ruff of the hen. Looters used part of the humongous amounts of money stashed away in secret accounts to rent idle and jobless stowaways to stage protests. It is corruption fighting back. The sponsors of those protests in Abuja and London should bury their heads in shame.”