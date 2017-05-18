Nollywood Star Actress Moji Olaiya, is dead

Moji Olaiya, Nollywood actress, is dead. Aged 42, she was reported to have did of heart attack in Canada.

In March, Moji gave birth to a baby girl in Canada, her second baby.

Born in February 1975, the star actress’ first daughter is now 18 years old.

Moji’s first marriage crashed in 2008 and she just remarried last year.

She had featured in may Yoruba and English movies.

Share this: WhatsApp

Email

Pinterest

Print

