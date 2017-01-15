No Substitute To Nigeria’s Unity – Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday stressed the need for the continuous remembrance of the fallen heroes who laid their lives for the unity of the country, saying that the country must remain united to celebrate and honour them.

Speaking after performing the laying of wreath and release of pigeons in commemoration of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos, Governor Ambode said the import of the celebration could not be overemphasized as it signified the great sacrifice put in by the fallen heroes to ensure the unity of the country.

He said: “For every January 15, we come together to remember our past heroes and the whole essence of being Nigerians is for us to live as a united country and some people have laid their lives for us to be here today.

“It is important that we must continue to celebrate them and remind ourselves that the unity of Nigeria has no substitute and that is the reason we do this every year.”

The Governor, who also spoke on the efforts of the State Government at prioritizing the welfare of legionnaires in the State, said the government recently gave them Hilux vehicle and increased their monthly subvention.

“We have always taken care of legionnaires in the State and I think we have the best welfare programme across the country. Just recently, we gave them Hilux vehicle for their operation and we have also increased the monthly subvention that we give to them.

“The whole essence is even beyond what we give to legionnaires, we should take proper care of all Lagosians and that is what we are doing,” Governor Ambode said.

Also speaking, Chairman of Nigerian Legion, Lagos State Chapter, Col Samuel Akande (Rtd) thanked Governor Ambode for his continuous support to legionnaires in the State, especially in the area of welfare to widows of fallen heroes and members of the association.

He said: “We like to use this opportunity to thank the Governor of Lagos State for all his provision and care for us. He recently gave us N5million to take care of our widows and members. Not only that, he promised us two vehicles and he has given us one. We pray that God will continue to take him higher and higher in good health.

“I also pray that God will continue to protect our members still in active service and those in the war front and we pray that by this time next year, Boko Haram will be a thing of the past in this country.”

Apart from the Governor, some other notable Nigerians who equally performed the laying of wreath included Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade; Oba of Lagos, HRM Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Service Commanders of military and para-military formations in the State, among others.